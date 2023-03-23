Google employee gets laid off after 11 years of service, says feels like losing a part of his identity overnight

Getting fired from a company that you devoted over a decade to can be a jarring experience. After you spend a couple of years at a company, you begin to develop an emotional attachment to the place and it is often hard to let go, especially when the goodbye is abrupt. Something similar happened with an ex-Google employee, who had to bid adieu to the company after more than 11 years of service. Hailing from the US, the man was impacted by Google's mass layoffs announced in January. However, he was in a 'highly emotional' state and didn't share his experience back then.

Ex-Google employee shares layoff experience

The ex-Google employee finally decided to break his silence and speak about the layoffs that impacted 12,000 people globally in January this year. He said that the layoffs were 'emotionally scarring' and made him question his self worth.

"Upon receiving the news I felt like my life was circling the drain. I lost part of my identity overnight, and I questioned my self worth. And it came on the heels of a series of gut punches I've sustained over the last two years in my personal life, so I wasn't in a resilient state," the man wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"I took some solace in learning that the people who know my work best (my manager and director) had no idea this was happening. Someone at the highest levels of the company built a model, ran the algorithm, and popped out my name. But it was still emotionally scarring," he added.

Thanking his former colleagues for a wonderful time, the man wrote, "I'll just take a moment to thank all the universally brilliant, thoughtful, diligent, kind, respectful, fun, and interesting people I've had the privilege to work with at Google over the last 11 years. You made my time at Google the most rewarding phase of my career to date, and I'll forever be grateful for it. I just wish I had had the opportunity to say a proper goodbye to you."

Concluding his post, he wrote, "And to all the other former colleagues of mine who also were laid off - your posts in January sharing the news deeply affected me, my thoughts are still with you, and we'll get through this. PS: Yes, it's time to get an iPhone."

Google layoffs

Ever since Google announced its decision to fire 12,000 people globally, a lot of employees have shared their layoff stories. While some were suddenly locked out of their systems, others were fired on vacations, maternity leave, and even medical leave. Reports had also surfaced that at a Google office in New York, employees had to stand in a queue and test out their access passes. If the pass turned green, they were allowed inside the office, but if the pass turned red, that meant the employee had been laid off.

Demanding a better handling of the layoffs scenario, some ex-Google employees also teamed up and sent an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, asking him to handle the situation in a better way and not backout from paying employees for their pre-approved time off.

The letter began with the employees telling the CEO that Alphabet's (Google's parent company) decision to reduce its workforce has impacted people at a global level and the workers' voices haven't been considered anywhere. The employees then added that they know that they are 'stronger together' than they are alone and are 'coming together from across the world to be heard'. The letter then listed five 'public commitments' that the employees demanded from the Google CEO.