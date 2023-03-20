Google employees demand 5 things from Sundar Pichai amid layoff: Freeze hiring, respect for leaves and more

Google just recently fired as many as 12,000 employees, and several workers are not happy with the way the company has initiated the layoff process. A lot of laid-off employees have previously expressed their disappointment and confusion regarding the same. Now, Google employees have sent an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, asking the company to fulfill their five demands.

Google, which was once known for its good work culture and taking care of employees, is now being asked to respect people's scheduled leaves as well as dignity and not act evil. In the letter, the employees asked the tech company to deal with layoffs humanely and not follow unethical practices even in difficult times.

The letter highlights five demands. The Google employees want the company to freeze new hiring procedures during the layoff process and help the laid-off workers find work internally or externally. The employees, who are from countries that are experiencing conflicts or humanitarian crises, want assurance that they are protected from the effects of the layoffs. People want Google to respect scheduled leaves and that the layoff process doesn't put discriminatory effects on employees.

Here is a look at the letter that has been sent to Sundar Pichai with a list of demands.

Sundar,

The impacts of Alphabet's decision to reduce its workforce are global. Nowhere have workers' voices adequately been considered, and we know that as workers we are stronger together than alone. We are thus coming together across the world to be heard.

Specifically we are asking for the following public commitments from you:

1) Freeze all new hires during the layoff process. First ask for voluntary redundancies and voluntary working time reduction before compulsory layoffs. Allow for employee 'swaps' to further avoid compulsory redundancies.

2) Grant priority rehire to any Alphabet employees that have been recently laid off. Prioritize internal transfer options, prioritized access to jobs without the need to re-interview and agree to a fair severance package.

3) Protect our co-workers from countries with active conflicts or humanitarian crises (such as Ukraine, Russia, etc). Do not terminate employment when it would adversely affect visas, which could require workers to return to unsafe or unstable countries. Provide extra support to these and workers at risk of residence permit loss: help with job searches—internal and external—and provide adequate gardening leave.

4) Respect scheduled leaves (Maternity, Baby Bonding, Carer's and Bereavement) and do not give notice until the leave is finished. Workers given notice will be notified in-person and will be given the opportunity to say good-bye to their coworkers.

5) Ensure there will be no discriminatory effects based on sex, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic identity, caste, veteran status, religion, and disability.

We call on you and Alphabet more broadly to make these critical public commitments. Our company has long touted its commitment to doing right by its users and workers, and these commitments will show Alphabet adhering to the final line of its Code of Conduct: Don't Be Evil.

We know this is within your means and your ability to accomplish.