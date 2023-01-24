Google employees feel layoff was not based on performance, CEO Sundar Pichai clarifies

Ever since Google broke the news of firing as many as 12,000 employees, many workers have been confused about how the company plans to do it as they were not informed about it. Google just sent an email to the employees informing them about the layoff and announced that all their questions would be answered in a town hall meeting.

Following this, many Google employees expressed their anger, and uncertainty about what could happen next. A Google employee, who worked at the company for more than 16 years, was also laid off and feels that one should give more importance to their life rather than to their work as tech companies treat you as 100 percent disposable.

"Work is not your life, and employers -- especially big, faceless ones like Google -- see you as 100% disposable. Live life, not work," an engineering manager at the company said on LinkedIn.

Another employee, Blair Bolick, also expressed similar emotion and asserted that the news of layoff was not communicated in a proper manner. Many people were locked out of their accounts in the middle of the night. Nicole Tsai, who was a program manager at Google, said in a TikTok video that the layoffs were "random" and that employees were "blindsided" as it is being said that the decision layoff was not based on the performance of employees. A 9to5Mac report suggested that the people who had positive performance reviews were also asked to leave.

But, in a town hall meeting, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly clarified that nothing was random and there was a proper process in which the company decided who should be fired. "Cuts were made in a very structured, very prioritized way, nothing was random about it," he said.

Google's chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi has also revealed some of the factors that were taken into consideration for layoff, according to a report from Business Insider. The job cuts were made based on each employee's performance, productivity, and skill set.

The executive also confirmed that as many as 750 leaders were present in Google's decision on which employees deserve to say. She also emphasized that the company's main aim was to eliminate "roles that didn't align with business priorities."

The CEO has also confirmed that the impacted employees will be given a severance package, which will include 16 weeks of salary, two weeks for every additional year at Google, and at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. Google will also pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time. Other benefits include 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.