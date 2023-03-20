Google employees send open letter to Sundar Pichai asking for better handling of layoffs, say don't be evil

Ever since Google announced its decision to fire 12,000 people globally, a lot has been reported about the way the company has been handling the layoffs. Google, once synonyms with fantastic work culture and a genuine care for its employees, has been in the limelight for abruptly firing people irrespective of their condition. A lot of employees have shared their layoff stories and while some were suddenly locked out of their systems, others were fired on vacations, maternity leave, and even medical leave. Reports had also surfaced that at a Google office in New York, employees had to stand in a queue and test out their access passes. If the pass turned green, they were allowed inside the office, but if the pass turned red, that meant the employee had been laid off.

Amidst all this, Google employees have joined hands and have collectively sent an open letter to Sundar Pichai, asking him to handle the layoffs in a better way and to 'not be evil' during the process. The letter has been signed by over 1,400 employees.

Google employees' letter to Sundar Pichai

The letter begins with the employees telling the CEO that Alphabet's (Google's parent company) decision to reduce its workforce has impacted people at a global level and the workers' voices haven't been considered anywhere. The employees then add that they know that they are 'stronger together' than they are alone and are 'coming together from across the world to be heard'. The letter then lists five 'public commitments' that the employees are demanding from Sundar Pichai.

Here are the commitments, as mentioned in the letter:

"1) Freeze all new hires during the layoff process. First ask for voluntary redundancies and voluntary working time reduction before compulsory layoffs. Allow for employee 'swaps' to further avoid compulsory redundancies.

2) Grant priority rehire to any Alphabet employees that have been recently laid off. Prioritize internal transfer options, prioritized access to jobs without the need to re-interview and agree to a fair severance package.

3) Protect our co-workers from countries with active conflicts or humanitarian crises (such as Ukraine, Russia, etc). Do not terminate employment when it would adversely affect visas, which could require workers to return to unsafe or unstable countries. Provide extra support to these and workers at risk of residence permit loss: help with job searches—internal and external—and provide adequate gardening leave.

4) Respect scheduled leaves (Maternity, Baby Bonding, Carer's and Bereavement) and do not give notice until the leave is finished. Workers given notice will be notified in-person and will be given the opportunity to say good-bye to their coworkers.

5) Ensure there will be no discriminatory effects based on sex, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic identity, caste, veteran status, religion, and disability."

The letter ends with a concluding paragraph in which the employees ask Sundar Pichai to 'not be evil'.

It reads, "We call on you and Alphabet more broadly to make these critical public commitments. Our company has long touted its commitment to doing right by its users and workers, and these commitments will show Alphabet adhering to the final line of its Code of Conduct: Don't Be Evil."

Google cutting severance pay?

Earlier, a Business Insider report originally attributed to CNBC revealed that former Google employees, who were laid off while on their medical or maternity leave, had said that the company was refusing to pay them for their approved time off.

More than 100 former Google employees asked Alphabet to pay them for their pre-approved time off. The employees also revealed that they had been told by the company that they will be receiving a standard severance package through their 'designated end date instead of the paid time off for which they had earlier been approved'.