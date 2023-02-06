Google engineer got laid off while feeding newborn daughter at 2 am, says he felt naive

Getting laid off from a job you poured all your energy into is a stressful experience that is hard to get over. And this stress multiplies tenfold when you have a little one in your arms, who has just arrived in the world and depends on you for everything. Something similar happened with an ex-Google employee, who found out about his lay off when he was feeding his newborn daughter at 2 am. His story has gone viral on LinkedIn and people are expressing their concern and wishing him all the very best.

Google engineer gets laid off on paternity leave

Named Nicholas Dufau, the man shared his story on LinkedIn and began the post by writing that he had been blessed with a baby girl recently and his teammates from Google showered him with 'heart emojis and virtual confetti, wishing him well on his paternity leave'. However, a couple of days later, on a Friday at 2 am when he was feeding the infant, the man found out that he had been laid off.

"On Friday morning at 2am while feeding my infant, I received a notification that I had lost access to my Google corporate accounts. I had been laid off via automated email," he wrote.

Elaborating on the experience and expressing how it made him feel, the ex-Google employee wrote, "Every layoff hurts—the timing of this experience, however, not only made me feel acutely expendable, it made me feel naive. Fortunately, many of my former colleagues have reached out with warmest wishes and sympathies, all while they continue to navigate what I'm sure are tumultuous times at Google. And of course, my saintly wife and miraculous daughter have been here to lift my spirits and give me comfort. They have shown me that whatever difficulties I may be facing, I still have so much more to be thankful for."

Layoffs at Google

This isn't the first time that an ex-Google employee has narrated his ordeal on LinkedIn. From a woman getting fired right before taking her maternity leave to a married couple getting laid off at the same time, there have been ample stories that have gone viral on LinkedIn. A Google employee had also shared that in the tech giant's New York office, people had to stand in a queue and test their card to find out if they still had their jobs or not. If the card turned green, they could go in the office but if it turned red, that indicated that they had been laid off.

Google fired as many as 12,000 employees and the same was announced by CEO Satya Nadella last month.