Google engineer left job to join Amazon, then his offer was withdrawn

A Google engineer found himself in a pickle when he left his secured job at the Sundar Pichai-led company to join Amazon. The engineer was informed that his job offer was rescinded just three days before he was to join the e-commerce giant. It is the worst situation one can be in professionally because you leave a job for a new one and then don't get that one as well.

Tianyi Gao, who worked as a software engineer at Google, left his job at the company to take up a new role at Amazon only to realize that his offer had been rescinded. To add to Gao's woes, he holds an H1B visa, which means that he has only 60 days to look for a new job or return to his home country.

Gao narrated his ordeal on Linkedin saying, "Hi everyone, I was a SWE in Google. I got a support-check-in project from my manager, so I accepted an offer from Amazon as my back up plan. Unfortunately, after my resignation was approved, I was told the Amazon offer was rescinded this Wednesday, just 3 weekdays ahead of my day 1. I failed to either revoke my resignation or delay the process. Today is my last day at Google. I am a H1B visa holder and I have only 60 days to find another job."

Many H1-B Visa holders in the US have lost their jobs in the recent layoffs which took place in Meta, Amazon, Twitter and several other big tech companies. They are now under tremendous pressure to secure a job within 60 days of leaving their previous company. If they fail to get a job within 60 days, they will have to return to their home country.

Meanwhile, some companies who have recently laid off the employees are offering immigration support to foreign workers impacted in the layoffs and Meta is one of them. "I know this is especially difficult if you're here on a visa. There's a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need," Zuckerberg said in the blog post.



