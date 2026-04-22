Google engineers turn to Anthropic’s Claude Code amid internal challenges: What you should know

Google is reportedly lagging behind the AI coding race, compelling its employees to turn to Anthropic’s Claude Code tools. Several employees from Google’s AI unit DeepMind are concerned that the company may be losing its edge in AI coding tools, according to a Bloomberg report.

AI coding lag at Google

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Several Google executives, current and former employees, have anonymously told the publication that several businesses have started to adopt AI tools that can autonomously build products simply by prompting a chatbot. However, Google doesn’t have a clear, unified solution to tap into this shift.

The employees also revealed Google’s fragmented approach to Gemini, which is scattered across multiple tools with different names, making things confusing and slowing operations. These challenges are driving employees to switch to rival tools like Anthropic’s Claude, and many are also struggling to adopt AI coding entirely.

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Media reports also suggest that many employees within the DeepMind team have been given access to the Claude coding tool, despite its prohibition on relying on external tools. Employees claim that Google's internal models are not powerful enough compared to Claude for coding-related tasks.

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Google is building unified system for coding

Now, Google is reportedly planning to streamline its coding initiatives to enhance efficiency and speed up innovation to meet the ever-evolving demand. Chief AI Architect Koray Kavukcuoglu is reported to lead efforts to bring teams and tools together. He is working with Google’s core engineering team to combine different AI coding tools into a unified system built around Antigravity.

Bloomberg also quoted a former Google employee that DeepMind is allocating more resources to AI coding by creating an entirely new team led by Sebastian Borgeaud. In addition, John Jumper is also working on AI coding projects to fast-track adoption.

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Google spokesperson in the report said, “We’ve seen tremendous adoption of our internal coding tools such as Antigravity and others since introducing them over recent years, and their use has been turbocharging our model and AI tooling development.”