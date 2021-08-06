Google fired as many as 80 employees for data misuse in the past few years, leaked documents show

Maintaining user privacy is one of the toughest tasks for technology majors. Even after employing complex privacy protection mechanisms to shield the user data from online threats, the concern looms in some parts. After all, these security protocols in place do have backend access that usually lies with the company's employees.

Keeping a check on employees' intentions and acts then becomes a round the clock task for such companies. The need has been highlighted yet again in a recent report. The report mentions that tech giant Google had fired dozens of employees between 2018 and 2020 for allegedly accessing Google user or employee data.

As per a new Motherboard report, Google fired a total of 36 employees in 2020 for such security-related issues. The report has been based on an internal Google document that Motherboard got hold of. The document gives out "concrete figures" on how the tech major terminated employees for misusing or abusing its tools and data.

Out of the 36 employees fired last year, eighty-six per cent were charged for mishandling confidential information, like the transfer of private Google information to outside parties. Ten per cent were blamed for the misuse of Google systems. This might have allowed the defaulters to access user or employee data.

Google fired another 26 of its employees in 2019 related to such security incidents. In 2018, this number stood at 18, as revealed by the person who handed the documents to Motherboard.

Other than terminating their contracts, Google had the option to hand out warnings, training, or to coach the staff at fault, as mentioned in the document. If the company deemed fit to fire them based on their acts, we could only assume that the offences were not negligible.

In a statement to Motherboard, a Google spokesperson stated that most of the instances where the employees were fired relate to "inappropriate access to, or misuse of, proprietary and sensitive corporate information or IP." This, of course, has nothing to do with user data but the company's own trade secrets.

It does not mean such foul play with user data has never been committed at Google. But the company insists that the number of such violations, whether deliberate or inadvertent, is "consistently low "and that it follows the best practices to ensure very limited employee access to user data.