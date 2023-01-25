Google fired married couple without notice, both husband and wife received layoff email at same time

The bad times seem to have proved to people that one should give top priority to their life and not to their company, as they can get fired anytime even if they have given years to a firm. The employees with more than 10 years at Google have been laid off. Now, it has come to light that Google also sacked a couple who worked for the company for years, and at a time when the job was a necessity. People of their systems in the middle of the night.

A husband and wife with a four-month-old baby were also fired by Google, as part of the company's latest layoff process. A report from Business Insider revealed that a couple had their first child in late 2022 and one of them took parental leave shortly before the layoff announcement and had plans to take off for around eight months. The other parent also took two months of leave in late 2022 and was set to be on off from March.

But, both of them were fired by the company and the cited source claims that both the couple received the layoff email at the same time. The woman worked for Google for six years and her husband also joined the same company around two years back. The search giant recently laid off 12,000 employees and gave several reasons for the same.

The company's CEO Sundar Pichai said that one of the reasons behind the layoff was overhiring. The software giant says that it has hired a lot of people in the last two years as the company was expecting this would help "match and fuel that growth" that Google was witnessing at that time. Many big tech companies like Meta and Microsoft have also sacked employees because of the economic downturn and to save costs.

Google's CEO has announced in a blog post that the impacted employees will be given a severance package, which will include 16 weeks of salary, two weeks for every additional year at Google, and at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. Google will also pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time. Other benefits include 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

Pichai said that it was a difficult decision and that the company has undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that people and roles are aligned with the highest priorities. The job cuts have been done across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions, as per the details revealed by the CEO. He also thanked employees "for working so hard to help people and businesses everywhere." Pichai also said, "contributions have been invaluable and we are grateful for them."