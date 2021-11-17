Google for India 2021: A look back at previous year announcements, how to watch live stream

Google will be hosting its seventh edition of Google for India, and just like 2020, the India-focused event will be a virtual event. Like previous years, the search engine giant is likely to have big announcements, including new launches, initiatives, updates, and collaborations.

One of the year's marquee events, Google for India, has seen some big announcements in the last six years, starting in 2015. This year, as well, we expect some big-ticket announcements from Google, including some

The event will see some big names, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

From Google's team, Sanjay Gupta, Vice President, Google India, will likely kick off the virtual keynote tomorrow. Among other speakers, there's also Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Marketing, Google India & SEA, Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Search, Google, Pandu Nayak, Google Fellow & Vice President, Search, Google, and Ram Papatla General Manager & India Engineering Lead, Android, Google India.

Google for India: A look back at announcements from 2015 to 2020

2015

Google's first event for India saw the announcement of Internet Saathi that reached 1000 villages. The campaign, started in partnership with Tata Trust, was aimed at connecting rural women to the Internet. The company also announced that Mumbai Central would become the first station to come online on Google's programme called RailWire.

2016

In 2016, Google announced Google Station, which was an extension to the company's free Wi-Fi project at India's railway stations. The company also announced YouTube Go, a lite version of YouTube that was optimised for slower networks. Google also announced the availability of Assistant in the Hindi language.

2017

The company in 2017 announced Android Oreo (Go Edition) for entry-level Android smartphones. Google Tez (now Google Pay) has 12 million users in 10 months since its launch, the company announced during the event in 2017. Google also announced the availability of the Two-Wheeler mode designed for India.

2018

This year Google renamed Tez to Google Pay at its Google for India event. In 2018, the company also announced Project Navlekha, which was aimed at helping publishers take their content online. Google also made Assistant available in Marathi along with seven other Indian languages. The lighter version of the Maps app, Maps Go, received turn by turn navigation.

2019

Google Pay saw some big announcements during the Google for India 2019 event. From the Spot platform to Job Spot, Google added multiple features to its Pay app. In addition, Google Lens gained some India-centric features. The company's Discover feature within the Google app added support for seven Indian languages. This year, the company also announced a toll-free helpline number for asking queries to Google, targeting areas with poor internet connectivity. Google also expanded its free public Wi-Fi project.

2020

Last year's event was a major one for Google, where the company announced to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India. The company also announced some education-focused programmes.

Google for India: How to watch live stream

The Google for India event will kick off at 10 am IST and will be a virtual event. The event will be live-streamed on Google India's YouTube channel and Twitter's Google India official handle. The calendar hints at an event that could span for about 90 minutes.

"At this 7th edition of our annual Google for India event, we are excited to share with you how technology continues to help people, businesses, and communities, and our new commitments and partnerships to make the internet helpful for a billion Indians," notes Google on the company's official event page.