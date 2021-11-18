Google for India 2021: Key announcements from Google's India event

Google India just concluded its seventh edition of Google for India, announcing a series of initiatives that the technology major has planned for the country. Google's efforts scale from its own apps and services to new collaborations with non-profits and other organisations.

The new initiatives announced by Google will be seen in the form of product enhancements, enabling never-seen-before features across its apps like Google Search, Google Pay, Google Assistant and more. In addition to this, the company will take steps to enable learning, employment and health safety across the country.

For instance, Google has announced the first-ever Google Assistant-enabled, end-to-end vaccine booking flow in India. Set to start from early 2022, the feature will allow users in India to simply ask Google Assistant to book a vaccine slot for them. The feature will work in English and eight Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu

To know more about such initiatives by Google, here we have a look at the key announcements made at the Google for India event.

Google Search

- Google has updated its Search in India to promote the use of the search engine in local Indian languages. For this, Google Search will now translate webpages to the preferred Indian language of the users. The webpages will automatically be translated based on the search query. This means after searching for something on Google in Hindi, the webpage you open will automatically be translated to Hindi. Users can also check the source language and revert to the original page if need be, right from the search query. The new feature can be accessed on any mobile browser that supports Google Search and is now available in five Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Google says that more languages will be added soon.

Google Search Read out loud feature in Hindi (Image: Google)

- As the first-ever feature in the world, Google Search will now also be able to speak the search results out loud, in your preferred Indian language. This feature will be available in Hinglish and five Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Google Pay

- Google will soon allow the use of voice commands on Google Pay for transactions, through speech to text. Users will simply be able to speak the bank account number in Hindi or English into the app and finalise the amount to make the payments.

- Another global first feature, Google has added an option of Hinglish to Google Pay. With this, Google aims to make interactions through Google Pay "more intuitive and natural."

Google Pay Hinglish (Image: Google)

- Bill Split comes as a new tool for Google Pay to make shared expenses easier. Just as it sounds, the feature will split an expense among the people involved, helping a group keep track of the expenses equally. The feature comes as an extension to the Groups feature on Google Pay.

- To help merchants, Google has announced MyShop a quick store builder tool, where merchants using Google Pay can easily add images, descriptions, prices of their business and then share the same online through their Business Profile.

Google says that all of these features will go live on Google Pay in the coming months.

Weather alerts

Google has announced three key features that will help people in India stay on top of weather updates. The features are especially meant to help those living in extreme conditions, be it a flood-prone area or a region with poor air quality.

- For the first, Google has partnered with the Central Pollution Control Board to bring the latest Air Quality Information to Google Search. People can now simply search for Air quality on Google to know the real-time AQI in their region.

Google weather alerts (Image: Google)

- Google has also partnered with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to launch Weather Alerts for extreme climatic conditions. Severe weather alerts issued by the IMD will show up in the 'At-a-Glance' section on the home screen of your Android phone, as well as on Google Search, in case there is a critical weather forecast in your region. Such situations may include heavy rainfall, heatwaves, cold waves, thunderstorms, floods and so on. Users can also stay on top of such updates with simple queries like "Weather near me."

- Google says that it has improved its forecasting models to double the lead time on alerts during floods. The company also mentioned that it covers about 17 per cent of the local population in affected areas through these alerts. "Since the start of the monsoon season this year, we have issued 110 million notifications to at least 20 million affected people," Google notes in its blog.

Google Learning and Careers

Google has also announced several initiatives to help students gain knowledge or working professionals learn a new skill set through its channels. Here is a look -

- Google Classroom, the learning platform designed by Google for students and teachers, will now work offline. With this, students will be able to download content whenever they have internet access and then work on it later. The classroom will now also allow the submission of multiple images as homework.

- Additionally, parents and students will be able to access practice content with the Practice Problem feature on Search. The feature will show topics from Maths, Physics, Chemistry for high school level learning from education providers in India like Byju's.

- For professionals, Google has announced new Career Certificates for IT Automation, Project Management, Data analytics and UX Design. Developed by Google, these professional certificates will be available through Coursera for Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000. Google will also be offering scholarships for Google Career Certificates to 1 lakh students.