Google giving free electric scooters to employees to bring them back to office

With the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home for most big companies comes to an end. Similar is the case with the majority of tech companies including Google. The Sundar Pichai-headed tech company has asked employees to leave the comfort of home and start coming to the office starting this week. To motivate employees to return to office, Google is offering free electric scooters to them. The tech giant always offered free shuttle bus service to its employees in Silicon Valley.

Google has partnered with e-scooter manufacturer Unagi to launch the new "Ride Scoot" program. The program lets most of Google's US-based employees get reimbursed for the full cost of a monthly subscription to Unagi's stylish Model One scooter, which retails for $990 roughly around Rs 75,000.

The founder of Unagi and CEO David Hyman said that the idea behind the Ride Scoot program is to help Google employees get back to work or at least closer to the bus stop to commute to office without any hassle. The program is set up for Google employees at Mountain View headquarter and other US based locations such as Seattle, Kirkland, Irvine, Sunnyvale, Playa Vista, Austin, and New York City.

Though Google's spokesperson didn't provide any official statement on the same yet, Hyman said, "they know there's apprehension amongst employees". "People got really accustomed to working from home. And they're just trying to do everything they can to improve the experience of coming back," he added.

In addition, Unagi has partnered with other big companies like Salesforce for a similar program. It is also working with a number of hotels and residences to place Unagi's scooters in the lobby for customers.

Besides giving out free scooters to employees, Unagi also plans on setting up booths at various Google offices with the aim to sign up employees for a monthly scooter subscription at discounted price of $44.10 per month + $50 enrollment cost. Google will reimburse the total money.

To further encourage employees to come to office, Google has asked employees to use the scooter for at least nine commutes per month to get fully reimbursed for their monthly subscription.

Both Google and Unagi are said to host demo days for employees to try out the Model One at various office locations.