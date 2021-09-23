Google goes to Delhi HC against CCI, claims confidential report leaked to media

Google has filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court against the Competition Commission of India. The company in its petition, which is likely to be listed and heard on Friday, protests "against the breach of confidence which impairs Google's ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners." The "breach" that Google talks of relates to, according to the company, leaking of a confidential report that CCI has prepared on Google's business practices in India.

Google says that "on September 18, 2021, a confidential interim fact-finding report submitted by the Director General's office to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) relating to an ongoing investigation into Google's Android smartphone agreements was leaked to the media."

The CCI is currently investigating allegations of Google's monopolistic practices in the web search market. Also under radar are company's business practices in the smartphone and smart TV markets, where companies use Google's Android OS and Android TV OS in their devices.

Commenting on the petition with the high court, a Google spokesperson said, "We are deeply concerned that the Director General's Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI's custody. Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures."

Google also says that the leaked report is unfair to it because "the findings (in it) do not reflect the final decision of the CCI and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step."

"Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG's findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations," the company says.