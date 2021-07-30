Google has removed over 1 lakh harmful posts between May and June this year

Google has removed over 1 lakh harmful posts during May-June this year in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021-- IT Rules. The company in its transparency report, highlighted that it removed 634,357 posts for May 2021 and 526,866 for June 2021. Google is publishing monthly transparency report which it will be publishing every month.

The company has taken action on complaints received from users in India as well as removal actions taken as a result of automated detection processes across Google's platforms. Removal actions taken as a result of automated detection processes across Google's platforms is classified as Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs).

BREAK UP OF POSTS REMOVED

A majority of posts which were removed were for copyright violations, a whopping 95.6 per cent posts were removed under copyright violations.

Copyright: 34,685 (95.6 per cent)

Other Legal: 620 (1.7 per cent)

Trademark: 423 (1.2 per cent)

Defamation: 382 (1.1 per cent)

Counterfeit: 89 (0.2 per cent)

Circumvention: 29 (0.1 per cent)

Graphic Sexual Content: 19 (0.1%)

Impersonation: 12 (0.0%)

Court Order: 6 (0.0%)



BREAK UP OF ACTION TAKEN DUE TO VARIOUS COMPLAINTS

According to Google's report, it removed 83,613 posts as a result of user complaints and 5,26,866 posts as a result of automated detection.

PROCESS OF REMOVING POSTS FROM GOOGLE

Complaints received from individuals

The company receives complaints for a variety of reasons. Each unique URL in a specific complaint is considered an individual "item". A single complaint may specify multiple items that potentially relate to the same or different pieces of content. When the company receives complaints from individual users regarding allegedly unlawful or harmful content, the assess each item to determine if the content violates Google's Community Guidelines or content policies, or meets local legal requirements for removal.

Automated detection of posts

In addition to reports from users, as tej company has been investing in fighting harmful content online and use technology to detect and remove it from the platforms. Automated detection processes work for some of Google's products to prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content.

Google removes contents that violates its Community Guidelines and content policies; restrict content (e.g., age-restrict content that may not be appropriate for all audiences); or leave the content live when it doesn't violate our guidelines or policies. Automated detection enables Google to act more quickly and accurately to enforce its guidelines and policies. These removal actions may result in removing the content or terminating a bad actor's access to the Google service.