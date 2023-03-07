Google India employee loses job, says it is his turn to say goodbye after 2 years at the company

Google India has begun firing people as part of the 12,000 layoffs announced at the beginning of the year by CEO Sundar Pichai. The layoffs were announced in a surprise announcement by Google on January 20 this year and has impacted over 450 people in India. One such employee impacted by the layoffs is Deepak Jain, who had been working for Google for nearly two years. Announcing the end of his stint on LinkedIn, Deepak said that it is his turn to say goodbye to the company and also thanked his seniors for trusting him with important leadership roles in the time.

Google India employee loses job as part of layoffs

His post reads, "Today is my turn to say goodbye to Google after almost 2 years. Thoroughly Enjoyed! My role, along with several other Googlers in India, was also impacted by the mass global layoffs. I left behind some of the best people I worked with, including colleagues, customers and partners but will take many with me as friends."

Talking about the circumstances, Deepak Jain says it has felt like a 'punch in the stomach'. He wrote, "Although the circumstances feel like a punch in the stomach I can only look back and be grateful for all the growth opportunities and milestones during this time and the role that Google played in supporting them: I worked with a fantastic team of tech consultants, learnt a lot about stakeholder management and project management. I truly enjoyed working in a XFN role which involved working with so many people across different teams and amplified my learning at such a huge scale."

He then thanked his seniors for trusting him with leadership roles and said that he is 'uncomfortably excited' about the future. He adds, "They have always emphasised (on) the value of being transparent, honest, and communicative with our colleagues, and this has been instrumental in creating a positive and productive work environment. It has been an honour to work under their leadership. I don't know what's next for me but, as Larry Page would say, I'm uncomfortably excited for what's to come."