Google India pushing Pixel hard, and you should note because Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a are fab

Google's Pixel phones and India have been in a toxic relationship over the years. The company tried making a place for itself in the Indian market for many years, but didn't receive the kind of response it expected. But Google perhaps hasn't given up yet. With the newly launched Pixel 7 series and also the more affordable Pixel 6a, it is hoping to mend things with India and attract consumer attention.

Google is often seen promoting its recently launched Pixel 7 series through newspaper ads and ad commercials. In fact, the company has roped some of the popular Bollywood stars – Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, and Twinkle Khanna – to promote its Pixel 7 series. Now, what is even more interesting is that Google is no longer touting its Pixel phone as just a camera-specific device. In one of the recently released commercials, the company is seen promoting its own Tensor G2 processor and how fast and seamlessly it works. The ad also emphasizes on security aspect, just like Apple does for its iPhones.

Just as the commercials indicate, the new Pixel 7 series surely provides great offerings in reality and that's exactly what we said in our review (read here) as well. Both Pixel 7 series phones offer an outstanding set of cameras (as expected) and faster performance, thanks to the company's own Tensor G2 chipset. The tech giant says that its latest mobile processor is faster and more efficient than Tensor G1, which runs the Pixel 6 series. Topping the fast chipset is the clean and clutter-free Android software that runs the Pixel 7 series phones. All of this together makes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro a worthy deal. It is indeed a deal that Android users can't refuse, of course, given that they have the money.



Now, the Pixel 7 series may not beat the iPhone 14 series outright, but the phones are definitely worthy of the price that Google is asking for. In India, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro start at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. At these prices, the "Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are the best Android phones you can buy in India", we mentioned in our review. In fact, in the detailed review of the Pixel 7 series, we said "they are the best phones you can buy at their respective price points."



Well, not just with its flagship phones, the company has been trying a lot to woo consumers in India with the more affordable Pixel 6a. One of the things that Google has done is frequent price cuts. The Pixel 6a was launched in India for Rs 43,999 earlier this year and in just a few months the company offered a price cut and sold the phone for under Rs 30,000 during the festive sales, making it a mouthwatering deal for someone who is looking for a phone that gets most of it right, more especially the camera, design and the user interface.



The Pixel 6a for its price, that is, if you manage to get it during the sale period, is a great device to consider if you are looking to buy a no-nonsense Android phone that serves the purpose. The affordable Pixel phone, as we mentioned in our full review, offers a great camera system, clean Android experience, unique design, and good overall performance with just a few areas for improvement, like display and charging.

While Google is making all the effort to pursue Indian consumers and leave a distinct mark in the market, only time will say if the company's efforts will be appreciated or whether it will be left disappointed even this time.