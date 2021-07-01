Google India removed 59,000 plus content pieces in April as per the first compliance report

Leading the way for large digital platforms, Google has released its monthly compliance report as per the IT rules established in India since May 26. The report highlights that the tech major removed 59,350 pieces of content that violated the local laws or personal rights of Indian citizens.

The removal of content was based on over 27,700 complaints that Google and YouTube received in April this year from individual users in India. About 96 per cent (26,707) of these complaints were related to copyright, while other complaints accounted for trademark, defamation, legal, counterfeit and circumvention acts.

In the same tenure, Google removed 59,350 content pieces from both platforms. It explained in the report that each unique URL in a specific complaint is considered an individual "item." A single complaint may then point out multiple items or links of the questionable content.

In a statement to PTI, Google cleared that these requests are already tracked and included in Google's existing Transparency Report since 2010. "This is the first time we will publish a monthly transparency report in accordance with (India' 's) new IT Rules," Google said. It is also looking to make improvements in future reports to include more granular data from all stakeholders.

The compliance report comes as a result of the new IT rules that govern the functioning of large digital platforms in India. Digital majors with over 5 million users will now have to publish monthly compliance reports that mention the details of complaints received and action taken on questionable content.

The reports are meant to keep a check on such content spread online. Though the companies already had various automated tools and dedicated teams to check such doubtful content on their platforms, the reports will help keep the government of India monitor the same proactively.

Google says that it will include data on removals of impersonation and graphic sexual content, as per automatic detection and complaints received post May 25, 2021, in future reports.

Google published the compliance report as the first major digital platform operating in India. Facebook has confirmed that it will publish an interim report with similar data on July 2. The final report, also containing data for WhatsApp, will be published on July 15.