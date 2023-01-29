Google introduces MusicLM, the AI that can turn text into music

If 2022 was the year of AI, then 2023 seems to follow suit. In the last couple of months, AI tools like ChatGPT, DALL.E, GitHub Co-pilot and others have gained massive popularity and are being discussed around the world. Recently, news of the world's first AI interns being hired by a marketing company overseas had also surfaced. Named Aiden and Aiko, these interns might even get full-time jobs if they perform well in their roles. The company had announced welcoming their new 'employees' in an official blog post that took the internet by storm.

While some people feel that these AI tools will be the downfall of humanity as they can replace humans and snatch their jobs, others feel that humans and AIs can co-exist and lead to even greater productivity.

Google has now announced an AI tool that has the capability of turning words into music. The tech giant released a research paper titled MusicLM: Generating Music From Text.

Say hello to MusicLM

MusicLM, Google's latest AI-powered tool, can make music from text prompts. The company, however, isn't releasing it yet to the general public and it is unclear when they will do so.

"MusicLM casts the process of conditional music generation as a hierarchical sequence-to-sequence modeling task, and it generates music at 24 kHz that remains consistent over several minutes. Our experiments show that MusicLM outperforms previous systems both in audio quality and adherence to the text description. Moreover, we demonstrate that MusicLM can be conditioned on both text and a melody in that it can transform whistled and hummed melodies according to the style described in a text caption," the company said in the research paper. Google also released certain samples created using the AI tool and they sound quite promising.

Google's investment in AI

As per recent reports, Google, in order to compete with ChatGPT, will be rolling out various new AI-powered products in the future. It was reported that Microsoft is working on a search engine powered by AI to give stiff competition to Google- the widest-used search engine in the world.

To compete with Microsoft, Google is reportedly working on its own version of an AI-powered search engine so that it can maintain its majority share in the market. Reports also suggest that Google will announce about 21 new AI-based products during the Google I/O 2023 which is expected to be held in May this year.