Google IO 2022 dates announced: Android 13 and everything else to expect

Google IO is returning this year. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google's big annual developer conference will take place on May 11 and May 12. Just like the last time, the Google IO this year will be entirely online, but there are chances that some part of the conference will be streamed live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre, which is Google's favourite venue to hold its IO conferences.

"We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12," said Pichai on Twitter, without revealing what to expect from the upcoming conference. However, if previous IO conferences are any indication, the focus this year will be on Android 13.

Even though the severity of the pandemic is currently low in the US, Google is going the safe way by keeping the conference mostly online. But since some parts of the conference will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, Google has invited a limited live audience. "This year's event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience, and is completely free and open to everyone virtually," a Google spokesperson told The Verge. The limited audience may majorly include Google employees and some partners, Google told Axios.

The Google IO 2022 registrations will be free, which means anyone can attend the conference. Google is expected to announce registrations soon.

What to expect from Google IO 2022

Google announced the first developer preview of Android 13 last month, but it did not quite reveal the key features of the next Android version. At the upcoming IO, Google is expected to outline new things coming to Android, as well as the improvements over the latest version, Android 12. But Android 13 will follow the standard timeline and is likely to become available in October, alongside the Pixel launch. Google is also expected to reveal some key figures about Android, such as the existing install base of Android 12. Do not miss Google's subtle jibes at Apple during the keynote.

Last year's IO was full of announcements, such as Android 12, Material You, Wear OS 3, Google Workspace, and Google Starline, which could easily be the first of its kind way to interact with people.

Starline, with the help of machine learning and special equipment called "booths", creates 3D renders of people in front of a screen to allow them to chat in a video call. People in video calls appear as if they are sitting right in front of you, but, in reality, they are just appearing in their hyper-realistic 3D avatars. It has almost been a year since Google announced Starline, so this year more details on this project are expected.

Some focus will also be on the hybrid work system that most offices globally have switched to in the post-pandemic era. Google Workspace is one of the most used tools that people are using to work in the new regime, so maybe Google will add more features to it. There could also be announcements about Google's smartwatch software, the Wear OS. Last year, Google and Samsung announced the merger of Wear OS and Tizen into what is known as Wear OS 3.