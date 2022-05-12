Google IO 2022: Pixel 6a, Android 13, and other big announcements

Google concluded its IO 2022 on Wednesday with a truckload of product launches. It released the Pixel 6a — the much-anticipated Pixel phone, the Pixel Buds Pro — the company's first high-end earbuds, Android 13's next beta version, and several improvements to its software services, such as Maps, Search, Translate, and Chrome. It was an eventful day for Google as well as for enthusiasts, who are likely to remember every major announcement, but in case you do not or are not one, we have put everything in one place for you.

Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a is the company's latest affordable Pixel phone. It is very much like how rumours imagined it would be. The Pixel 6a has the same visor design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It uses the same Tensor chip as the more expensive Pixel 6 phones. But since the Pixel 6a is meant to be the phone for the masses, meaning it is more budget-friendly, there are some tradeoffs. For instance, the Pixel 6a's 6.1-inch OLED display is stuck to a 60Hz refresh rate and its 12.2-megapixel cameras are not as high-resolution as Pixel 6's 50-megapixel cameras. The phone's 4410mAh battery supports 18W fast charging, which is good news, but the bad news would be the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Pixel 6a costs $449, which is roughly Rs 35,000 and will go on sale in the US in July. The India launch of the Pixel 6a is confirmed but not scheduled yet.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Surprise surprise. Google teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the IO 2022, continuing with its trend of revealing upcoming products ahead of their launch. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature the same design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but use better, more premium aluminium alloy material to reestablish what the word "premium" means for Google. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use an upgraded Tensor chip, the details of which are scant at the moment. The Pixel 7 Pro will come with three cameras, while the Pixel 7 will settle for two.

Pixel Watch

It was not a surprise. Google delivered us the very first Pixel Watch at the event — after months of rumours and leaks. But it was just an announcement. Google said the Pixel Watch will arrive alongside the Pixel 7 series later this year. The round smartwatch will have curved glass with silicone straps that look very similar to those of the Apple Watch. The Pixel Watch runs an updated version of Wear OS 3, along with Fitbit integration that adds several new health-centric features to Google's first Android smartwatch. But we do not know everything. We do not know what chip it uses, what sensors it has, and how long it will last. For those details, we will have to wait for Google's fall event.

Pixel Buds Pro

Google's Pixel Buds have tried to take on their premium counterparts by rivals Apple and Samsung, but it is the Pixel Buds Pro that goes neck and neck with the competition. These are Google's first truly wireless earbuds that support active noise cancellation with transparency mode. Priced at $199, the Pixel Buds Pro also has a custom chip and supports multipoint Bluetooth support that allows connection with two devices simultaneously. And later this year, Google will roll out support for spatial audio and head-tracking technology to the Pixel Buds Pro.

Pixel Tablet

Years after discontinuing the last Pixel tablet, Google is ready to bounce back. Google announced it is working on a high-end Pixel tablet that it plans to launch in 2023. This tablet will use Google's custom Tensor chip and run on new Android software that has been customised to run on larger screens more efficiently than at present. Google did not have much to share at the IO 2022, but the fall event is where we could hear more.

AR Glasses

Google has been on the frontier when it comes to augmented reality-powered devices. It has launched Google Glass and its successive versions over the past few years, but this time Google is looking to take a fresh approach with a focus on metaverse, especially now that Meta (formerly Facebook) and Snap (formerly Snapchat) are bullishly moving ahead into this space. The demo that Google played at the event showed its upcoming smart glasses will be able to live translate during a conversation.

Google Wallet

Google has revived its Wallet app, but this time it will not just be a place to store your bank cards but also your passes, rewards programs, membership, vaccination records, passports, and other IDs.

Google Maps' Immersive View

Google is taking the Maps experience up a notch with Immersive View. It will combine Street View and Satellite view to offer a more detailed view of certain locations to help you find places better.

Google Translate

Google is adding more languages to its very popular Translate service. The new languages include Assamese, Bhojpuri, Sanskrit, and Dogri among 20 others. These new languages, Google said, have been added using Zero-Shot Machine Translation, where a machine learning model only sees monolingual text.