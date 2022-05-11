Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6a might launch at the Android 13 event, new teaser suggests

Google I/O 2022 is a few hours away and ahead of the annual developer event, the company has teased the launch of new Pixel devices. At Google I/O, the company is expected to showcase the new Android 13 features. Alongside, the search engine giant might also unveil the Pixel 6a, which is rumoured to debut at the Android 13 event later today.

The Made by Google Twitter handle has teased the launch of new Pixel devices at the Google I/O 2022. The post does not explicitly mention any details about the devices launching at the event. However, the rumour mill has been hinting at the launch of the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch. We might see the new Pixel Buds Pro at the event as well.

Some details of the Pixel 6a have leaked in the past. The Pixel 6a will feature Google's Tensor chip. It is unknown if the chipset will come with the same configuration found on the more premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The design is also expected to be similar to the Pixel 6 series. There will be a thick horizontal camera module stripe across the rear panel. The Pixel 6a camera module is said to house two sensors. There will be a 12.2MP main camera along with a 12MP Sony IMX396 ultrawide camera.

At the front, the Pixel 6a will sport a hole-punch display. The screen is rumoured to be 6.2-inches tall. The AMOLED display will have a Full HD+ resolution and will come with a 60Hz refresh rate support. For selfies, the Pixel 6a will have an 8MP front camera sensor.

As expected, the Google smartphone will run Android 12 out of the box. It is likely to get support for the Android 13 beta release soon after the launch. Regarding the device's launch in India, reports suggest that Pixel 6a is being tested in India. This does suggest that Google might launch the Pixel 6a in India. That being said, Google skipped the launch of the Pixel 5a in India. Therefore, there is no guarantee of whether the Pixel 6a will launch in India this year. Hopefully, the company makes a positive announcement for Pixel fans in India.