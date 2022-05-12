Google IO 2022: Pixel 7 makes a surprise appearance, Pixel Watch, Pixel tablets, Buds Pro coming too

Google has teased the launch of the Pixel 7 series at the Google IO 2022. The company has not just confirmed the launch but also revealed the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 design ahead of its launch. Both Pixel 7 smartphones will debut later this year.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 series will come with some design tweaks over the Pixel 6 series. The camera bar now gets an aluminium finish. The Pixel 7 has a dual-camera setup, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro gets an additional telephoto camera, much like its predecessor.

Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will come with the next-generation Google Tensor chip. The new Tensor chip is claimed to deliver a personal and helpful experience on a smartphone, with AI-heavy breakthrough and personalised experiences across photography, speech, video and security.

Both phones will come with a glass back and run Android 13 out of the box. The company did not reveal any other details.

However, the rumour mill did reveal some details in the past. The Pixel 7 will sport a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The Pro model will get a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the vanilla model will get only a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 will come with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Pro model will come with an additional 48MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. More details of the two Pixel smartphones should be announced soon.

At the event, Google also announced the Pixel 6a specifications. The new budget Pixel smartphone in Google's Pixel 6 series comes with a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The phone also runs Google's Tensor chip and has 6GB of RAM under the hood. There is a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Pixel 6a has a dual-camera setup on the back. It has a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera sensor. It runs Android 12 out of the box and is ready to receive the new Android 13 update once available for release.

Google Pixel Watch

Google also teased the launch of the Pixel Watch. The company's first smartwatch will debut later this year. The Google Pixel Watch has a round dial with a crown on the side. The watch is made out of recycled stainless steel and supports customisable straps.

The Pixel Watch runs WearOS, claimed to offer a fluid experience and smart features. As expected, there is a deep Google Assistant integration. You can also use other apps like Google Maps and Google Wallet directly on the Watch. The Watch also supports NFC payments.

Google is making use of its Fitbit acquisition. The Pixel Watch will come with a bunch of health and fitness features like continuous heart rate and sleep tracking. More details will be announced at the Pixel 7 launch event later this year.

Pixel Tablet

Google also teased the launch of its new tablet, the Pixel Tablet. The Google tablet will launch in 2023. The new Google Pixel Tablet will make use of Android 13's optimisation for large-screen tablets. It will come with a Tensor chip under the hood. There is a single camera sensor on the back.

The tablet also has a front camera placed on the top bezel when held horizontally. More details about the tablet will be announced close to the launch next year.

Pixel Buds Pro

Google also upgraded its wearables lineup with the Pixel Buds Pro. The earbuds come in four different colours and features like Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal. This means that the earbuds will adapt to your ear and block outside noise.

The earbuds also come with a custom audio chip, which, along with the beam-forming microphones, will ensure users have a great, clean audio experience. The Pixel Buds Pro will offer up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC enabled. Without ANC, one can expect up to 11 hours of juice.

The Buds Pro will also support multipoint pairing, meaning you can switch between devices quickly. In addition to this, the Buds Pro will feature Spatial Audio as well, which will be released via a software update later this year. Google Pixel Buds Pro price starts at $199. It comes in Lemongrass, Charcoal, Fog, and Coral colours. There is no word on the launch of the devices in India at the time of writing this.