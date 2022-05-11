Google IO 2022: Where to watch and what to expect

Google is all set to host its annual I/O 2022 developer event, which will kick off starting today. The event will continue for two days and Google is expected to make some major announcements in terms of both hardware and software.

Firstly, we are expecting Google to unveil the toned-down version of the Pixel 6 that was launched last year. You have guessed it right; we are talking about the Pixel 6A. Google could also tease the launch of its Pixel Watch and even announce a new set of true wireless earbuds. There are also rumours around Pixel Fold, but we don't expect it to launch at the event. On the software side, Google will show off its new Android 13 OS, the next major Android version. Keep reading to know more about what all could be announced at Google I/O 2022 and how you can watch the event.

Google I/O 2022: Where to watch

The Google I/O 2022 event will begin tonight and interested users will be able to watch it virtually. The event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel at 10:30PM. You can also tune in to India Today Tech for all the latest updates.

Google I/O 2022: What to expect

Pixel 6A

The Pixel 6A is one of the much-awaited smartphone, which Google is expected to announce at its I/O 2022 developer conference. This will likely be the star of the show. The Pixel A series was introduced by Google for those who can't afford the flagship phones and would like to have a Pixel phone at an affordable price. The company has tried to offer some of the high-end camera features with phones like Pixel 4A and Pixel 5A that you get with the flagship phones. To balance the price, Google equips the devices with less powerful chips under the hood.

But, it is being said that Google might have a different strategy for the upcoming Pixel 6A. The device could feature the Tensor chip that is powering last year's Pixel 6 series, and the company might offer a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, instead of a 50-megapixel sensor. This could work in favour of Google as Several smartphone brands are focusing on offering more power than a great set of cameras. Only time will tell what Google is planning and whether that will work for it.

The Pixel 6a is said to come with features like a 4,500mAh battery, 6.2-inch 90Hz display, 20W+ fast charge support, in-display fingerprint scanner and more.

Pixel Watch

Google might finally announce its first smartwatch at the event and it could be called Pixel Watch. The company has been working on it for quite some time now and it might finally see the light of the day. The real-life images of the Pixel Watch have already surfaced online that shows Google has opted for a round dial with bezel-less design. The leak suggests that the watch even features a crown for navigating the UI, similar to Apple watches. It is said to come with 32GB of internal storage, which will be double of what Samsung is offering with the Galaxy Watch 4. It will be interesting to see Google's take on smartwatches and how it will differentiate its product from Apple Watch or win over customers by offering better features and convenience.

Google is expected to launch a cellular model too. The wearable could be made available in three colours, including gray, black and gold. It is important to note that Google hasn't yet confirmed the existence of this fitness watch, and there are chances that the company might take some more time before unveiling it to the world. Google could just tease the smartwatch at its I/O event and launch it alongside the Pixel 7 series in the fall, as suggested by tipster Jon Prosser.

Other products

At this year's developer conference, Google is also rumoured to unveil the Pixel Buds Pro. Tipster Jon Prosser recently suggested that the Pro version could be on its way and might be made available in a range of colours. He didn't throw light on what could be the possible features of the earbuds. But, since this is a Pro version, there are chances that it might come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Apart from Pixel Buds Pro, the rumour mill is claiming that a foldable smartphone could also be in the pipeline, but we don't expect it to makes its debut at today's I/O event.

Android 13 showcase and more

It is no secret that Google will showcase its upcoming Android operating system at today's I/O event. Well, Google released the beta version of Android 13 a few months back to offer users a small glimpse at what is coming. Today, the company is expected to reveal all the major features and updates that one will get with the upcoming Android 13 OS.

The Android TV and Google TV software are also expected to get some new features and the announcement for the same could be made today. Google offers a wide of software and services, so you can also expect updates on these as well. For example, at last year's Google I/O event, the company revealed that a locked folder feature will be coming to Google Photos and some updates to Google Maps' augmented reality view.