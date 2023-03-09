Google I/O 2023 date announced: Android 14, Pixel 7a and everything else to expect

Google has announced the date for its 2023 I/O event. The company revealed that it will host its annual developer conference of the year on May 10. The event will be streamed live on Google's YouTube and other social media platforms. The tech giant is expected to announce the next generation of the Android operating system and some hardware products as well.

Android 14 is likely to be the highlight of the Google I/O 2023 event. In addition to the Android 14 operating system, the company is also expected to announce an affordable Pixel smartphone dubbed Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 processor, high-resolution camera, and more. The company has revealed anything about the Pixel 7a yet but rumours and leaks circulating on the internet have tipped some key details.

Pixel 7a expected to launch

The successor of the Pixel 6a is expected to feature a similar design to the flagship Pixel 7 smartphone. Now, in terms of hardware setup, the smartphone, just like any other Pixel device, is expected to offer a high-resolution camera system. The specifications are not known yet but it is safe to say that the camera performance of the Pixel 7a will be among the best in the price segment.

In India, the Pixel 6a was launched at a price of Rs 43,999. It is possible that the upcoming Pixel 7a will also be unveiled at the same price tag. Just a few weeks after the launch of the Pixel 6a, Google offered the smartphone at a much discounted price, which convinced many consumers to purchase the device. The tech giant could opt for the same strategy for the Pixel 7a as well. The company, though, hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming affordable Pixel phone yet.

In addition to Pixel 7a, the tech giant is expected to launch the much-rumoured Pixel tablet as well. Some reports also suggest that Google could tease the Pixel 8 series and its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold, as well. However, the flagship Pixel phone will go official only later this year around the time when Apple launches its iPhone 15 series. It should be noted that the tech giant hasn't confirmed anything about any of these devices yet.