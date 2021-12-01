Google is finally working on moving the search bar to the bottom on Android phones

Just like Apple, Google is also improving the one-handed usage of its first-party apps. Several apps on the Android 12 have most UI elements shifted to the bottom.

Google as well appears to be testing changes to the Google Search app which could see the Search Bar being moved to the bottom of the page. Images of the changes have been posted in the Google News Telegram group, with whole a variety of new configurations being shown.

With the bottom search bar, it will become easier to use one-handed mode and everything from scrolling to searching will be in the reach of your thumb. And at the same time, it would avoid having to scroll up when we want to perform a new search.

According to the images, the new design could incorporate the user thumbnail into the right-most section of the search bar. This appears to move the search bar further up on the screen, likely to match the current position of the thumbnail in the top right corner of the display.

One detail to keep in mind is that this new dynamic is only available in one of the betas of the Google app for Pixel mobiles, so you will not get it in the stable version.

Currently, the Google app has the Search bar just underneath the company logo/daily Doodle at the top of the screen. It remains to be seen if this new dynamic, which makes the search bar more accessible, will be extended to all mobiles in some of the future updates.

In related news, Google Messages has received a new "Nudges" feature, which will help send "reply" and "follow-up" reminders in case you forget some of your important messages. This feature is similar to the "Nudges" feature offered by Gmail.