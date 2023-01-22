Google is firing 12,000 employees, and here is what the company is offering in severance

After Microsoft, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to fire 12,000 employees globally. The company CEO informed employees about layoffs through an email on Friday. Pichai said he takes full responsibility for the decisions that led the tech giant to take such harsh decisions. He also accepted that Google hired in the last few years. "Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," Pichai noted in the mail to employees.

Google layoffs have begun in the United States and will be followed by other countries (possibly India as well) in the upcoming days. "We've already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," Pichai noted.

Full text of CEO Sundar Pichai letter to Googlers losing jobs: Thank you for working so hard

Google CEO has announced to pay severance and many other benefits to impacted employees. He said that employees impacted in the Us will get the full notification period (minimum 60 days), "a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google", "accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting", 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time, and "6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected". Pichai promised to support employees impacted by layoffs outside of the United States in line with local practices.

Pichai has taken full responsibility for the mass layoffs and apologized to impacted employees. "I'm deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," he noted in the emails sent to employees.

In the email, Pichai thanked Googlers who have been impacted by the layoffs and extended all kinds of support as much as possible. "To the Googlers who are leaving us: Thank you for working so hard to help people and businesses everywhere. Your contributions have been invaluable and we are grateful for them," Pichai noted in the email.

Earlier this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced to layoff 10000 employees globally. The tech company said that it is laying off thousands of employees as a result of "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities."

Announcing the layoffs, the CEO of Microsoft wrote in an email to employees that "less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today." Before Microsoft and Google, Big Tech companies like Amazon, Twitter, Meta, and many others have laid off a large chunk of their workforce in the last few months.