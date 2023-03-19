Google is now cutting severance pay, may not pay for approved medical and maternity leaves

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company's decision to lay off 12,000 people in January and it came as a shock to many. A lot of employees have since then shared their layoff stories and while some were suddenly locked out of their systems, others were fired on vacations, maternity leave, and even medical leave. And now, as per latest reports, Google might not be willing to pay for some of its employees' previously approved medical and maternity leaves.

Google cutting severance pay?

As per a report in Business Insider originally attributed to CNBC, former Google employees who were laid off while on their medical or maternity leave, have accused the company of refusing to pay them for their approved time off. More than 100 former Google employees have asked the tech giant's parent company Alphabet to pay them for their pre-approved time off, CNBC reports. The employees revealed that they had been told by the company that they will be receiving a standard severance package through their 'designated end date instead of the paid time off for which they had earlier been approved'.

The ex-Google employees are identifying themselves as the 'Laid off on Leave' group and are demanding that Alphabet honors terms in original agreement. The report also states that the Xooglers have sent multiple letters to senior executives at Alphabet, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi.

"We respectfully request a good faith effort to honor the terms of our original parental and/or disability leave arrangements for all leaves that were approved as of January 20, 2023," an email sent to the leadership team reads, as reported by CNBC.

The employees' deadline for the severance terms is March 31.

When Google miscalculated severance stock

Last month, a report by Business Insider had revealed that the company had miscalculated the stock that some employees will be receiving as part of severance. The report mentioned that several ex-Googlers were left stressed after finding out that the stocks that they would be getting as part of their severance will actually be a lot less than what they had expected.

The message regarding the stock's miscalculation was conveyed to ex-Google employees over an email that read, "First we want to apologize for an inaccurate calculation that appeared in the initial notification email. The severance package that we explained in the support site, detailed documentation and publicly was correct, but it was inaccurately reflected in the email we sent."

The email came three weeks after the lay offs announcement. One of the employees who found out that they would be getting around 40 per cent lesser stock than they had earlier expected told Business Insider that it felt like a 'second kick in the stomach'.

"Admittedly, I had done my own rough calculations. I thought to myself: huh, that number [of stocks] seems pretty high. But then I thought: Maybe this is them saying, 'Hey, we're taking care of you because we did a shitty thing to you at the last minute'," the ex-Google employee, working in the US, said and added that the revision announcement had caused stress to the entire family, keeping them up till 2 am.