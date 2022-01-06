Google is paying Apple to not get involved in search business, says report

A new class-action lawsuit has revealed that Apple has an agreement with Google that it will not get involved in the search engine business and that its devices will continue to offer Google as the default option in Safari.

The lawsuit, which is against both Apple and Google, claims that these tech companies have a non-compete agreement in terms of search engine business that violates US antitrust laws. While the exact amount that Google pays to Apple is unknown, the lawsuit asserts that it makes multi-billion-dollar payments on an annual basis. A 2020 report from The New York Times did claim that Apple gets an estimated $8-12 billion per year from Google for the same purpose.

The lawsuit suggests that the software giant doesn't want any major competitor to enter the search business market. The Android phones already ship with Google, and with Apple devices also offering the same, Google will get a huge amount of its search traffic. Thus, the company will get more ads and will be to place ads in front of a broader audience. And a lot of people don't usually change the default search engine that they get on their device, which Google knows. This explains why Google might be spending a big amount of money to maintain the status quo in the market.

The lawsuit has been filed in a California court and it alleges that Google has even agreed to share the profits that it gets with this business and Apple will in return give preferential treatment on devices like the iPhone and iPad.

It even alleges that this agreement between these two tech companies also includes the plans to suppress smaller competitors and acquire actual and potential competitors. The complaint also demands "the breakup of Google into separate and independent companies and the breakup of Apple into separate and independent companies in accordance with the precedent of the breakup of Standard Oil company into Exxon, Mobile, Conoco, Amoco, Sohio, Chevron, and others."

MacRumors reported that The UK Competition and Markets Authority is calling this arrangement a "significant barrier to entry and expansion" for other competitors that are also involved in the search engine business. Following this, there are chances that Apple and Google may argue that users are free to choose other search engines in Safari. These include Microsoft's Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo and more.