Google is shutting YouTube Go app for good

Launched in 2016, Google has announced plans to shut down its slimmed version of the main YouTube app, YouTube Go. In the latest update, the company announced that YouTube Go will not be available from August.

YouTube, in an official blog post, said that the lightweight alternative to its main app is going away because it has become unnecessary over the years. YouTube Go was primarily developed for users with poor connectivity and low-end mobile phones, which struggle to run the main app efficiently.

"Today, we are announcing that YouTube Go will be sunsetted beginning in August. To access YouTube, we recommend that YouTube Go users install the main YouTube app or visit youtube.com in their browsers. In comparison with YouTube Go, the main YouTube app provides a better overall user experience as well as offers features that aren't available on YouTube Go that many have asked for - such as the ability to comment, post, create content, and use dark themes," the company said in an official blog post.

Focus on main YouTube app

YouTube said that in recent times it has rolled out a number of performance improvements to the main app. And the company claims that these upgrades allow the main app to run more efficiently on entry level or low-end devices and also for users who are on networks.

"YouTube has invested in improvements to the main YouTube app that make it perform better in these environments, while also delivering a better user experience which is inclusive of our entire community. Specifically, we have improved performance for entry-level devices or those that watch YouTube on slower networks," the blog post mentioned. "We're also building out additional user controls that help to decrease mobile data usage for viewers with limited data - so stay tuned for more updates!" the company added.

The video streaming app is urging Go users to install the main app, which, unlike the lightweight app, allows users to comment, post, create content and more. "Using the main YouTube app, YouTube Go users will be able to participate in creation and community and have access to an overall improved user experience," the company noted in the blog post.

The shut down of YouTube Go definitely raises questions about the future of Android Go, a slimmed version of Android to allow low-end and budget phones to run faster.

