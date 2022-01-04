Google is working on new smart glasses, may compete with Apple's mixed-reality headsets

Google has been keen on augmented reality (AR) headsets. The tech major has come up with several iterations for the same, with the latest being its smart glasses named Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 that went on sale for regular users in early 2020. Though a new report claims that the company may now be looking to produce more such AR-powered glasses.

The report comes from the New York Times, which specifically mentions Google to be working on "a new project" in the direction. Interestingly, this is not believed to be an extension of Google's earlier iterations of Google Glass. Instead, the project might build on the company's acquisition of North, the Canada-based AR hardware firm.

The report mentions that "Google is working on a new iteration of smart glasses." Other than this, it mentions very little of the company's endeavours. Though we know that Google is interested in not just the hardware, but also the software side of the project, with the way it distributed North's talent within its Devices & Services division.

Following its acquisition in 2020, North had cancelled its plans for Focals 2.0, the successor to its custom-built smart glasses with a holographic display, named Focal. As pointed out by 9to5Google, the company's engineers were moved to Google's divisions working on Pixel, Nest, and other hardware. Simultaneously, Google has also continued its work on AR hardware and software.

A recent development on the same was the appointment of Mark Lucovsky as the Senior Director of Engineering - Operating Systems, AR at Google in December last year. Lucovsky had then floated a series of job roles within the team, clearly mentioning the company's efforts to develop AR-powered hardware and software.

One of the roles as a Senior Software Developer with the team, for instance, states that the Google team is building "the software components that control and manage the hardware" on its augmented reality (AR) products. It goes on to mention that the OS Foundations team is the very first software team that will work new hardware "as Google adds products to the AR portfolio."

Yet another listing confirms that Google is building "an innovative AR device," and needs a candidate for the team responsible for its camera software.

Google has thus repeatedly cleared its intentions towards producing AR-powered hardware, as well as to be the major software supporter in the field, probably like its Android for smartphones. How Google's next AR glasses shape up to be, is yet to be seen.

Simultaneously, Apple is also gearing up to introduce its first-ever mixed reality headsets, expected to arrive sometime later this year. With Apple's entry into the segment, it is only natural that the two tech majors will go head-to-head, once both come up with their AR products. You can read all that we know about Apple's mixed reality headsets here.