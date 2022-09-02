Google launches new bug bounty program, will reward Rs 25 lakh for reporting bugs in its open-source software

Google has launched a new bug bounty program to reward security researchers if they find and report bugs in the latest open-source software -- Google OSS. The tech giant said that bug hunters will be awarded up to $31,337 (nearly Rs 25 lakh) for spotting vulnerabilities in the Open Source projects.

As per the company, the rewards will vary from $100 to $31,337 depending on the seriousness of the vulnerability and the significance of the initiative. Google announced the bug bounty program at the time of launching its Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program (OSS VRP). The tech giant said that the rewards will be given to unusual or particularly interesting vulnerabilities, "so innovation is encouraged" (OSS VRP). "The top awards will go to vulnerabilities found in the most sensitive projects: Bazel, Angular, Golang, Protocol buffers, and Fuchsia," it further added.

Notably, Google software and repository settings (like GitHub actions, application configurations, and access control rules) are the focus of the organization's recently launched Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP). It extends to software available from public repositories of Google-owned GitHub groups and some repositories on other platforms as well. The primary focus of Google's OSS VRP is the security issues with the greatest potential to affect the software supply chain. In order to prevent supply chain vulnerability, product risks caused by design flaws, and security flaws like exposed credentials, weak passwords, or unsecured installations, the company advises bug bounty hunters to concentrate on these issues.

Google also urged participants to carefully see the program rules and more information on the project. "Before you start, please see the program rules for more information about out-of-scope projects and vulnerabilities, then get hacking and let us know what you find. If your submission is particularly unusual, we'll reach out and work with you directly for triaging and response," the company said.

In addition, the tech giant said it will recognize the programmers and will thank them officially for their contribution. "In addition to a reward, you can receive public recognition for your contribution. You can also opt to donate your reward to charity at double the original amount," the company stated.

Notably, Google almost doubled its rewards in February for zero-day vulnerabilities and bug exploits that target the Linux Kernel, Kubernetes, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), or kCTF.