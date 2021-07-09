Google launches new tools for Calendar, will let users choose how they want to attend a meeting

Google on Thursday announced a new tool for Calendar aimed at helping meeting organisers understand how a guest aims to attend a meeting. Google notes that the new RSVP tools will help make "Google Calendar more flexible in a hybrid workplace." The updated RSVP feature will let users choose between attending a meeting virtually or in a meeting room. An image shared by Google shows options Yes, joining virtually, and Yes, in a meeting room. After the guests have chosen their option, both organisers and guests will be able to see how attendees are planning to attend the meeting in the event detail. This will help meeting attendees know what to expect while joining a meeting.

"Note that if you select the new RSVP options, the join method details (e.g. "joining virtually") are not shared with contacts on other platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook," Google notes in a blog post. It further says that the new RSVP option will initially be available on Google Calendar and that it will be coming to calendar invitations in Gmail soon. It will also be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers across the globe.



Last month Google Meet, the video platform for the web, tweaked its UI for a better call quality experience. It will now show suggestions in the form of gentle notifications that will appear as a bubble and red dot over the More Options button next to End Call in the revamped bottom bar. Google Meet also rolled out Smart Canvas or the ability to present from Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly to Google Meet. This will save on the user's time who is giving a presentation as they will directly be able to present their content to a Google Meet call on the web directly from the Doc, Sheet, or Slide.

Google Meet users will see a Present to a meeting button to the left of Share at the top of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It will list meetings that are scheduled in the Calendar. Users will also get the option to manually enter a code, while it defaults to any ongoing ones. In such cases, users will get a Present tab to meeting option using the standard options and the ability to choose different tabs, windows, or the entire screen.



