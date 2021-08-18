Google launches Pixel Buds A true wireless earbuds in India at Rs 9,999

Google has announced its Pixel Buds A-Series in India. The new true wireless Pixel Buds come with Google Assistant hands-free support and real-time translation and will retail for a price of Rs 9,999.

Google says that the Pixel Buds A-series is packed with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies. The TWS earbuds by Google also feature a spatial vent that reduces in-ear pressure and keeps the fit comfortable over time. Each earbud connects individually to the main device and has an independent transmission power to keep the sound clear.

The new Pixel Buds A-Series sports an Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings. This feature proves useful while moving from a quiet interior to a noisy street, or while jogging past a loud construction site.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series also use beamforming mics to focus on the voice and reduce outside noise. It also users to quickly switch back to their music after the call is over with a simple "Ok Google, play my music" command.

Google says that the Pixel Buds A-Series can deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. A 15 minutes rest in the charging case provides users up to three hours of listening time.

The new earbuds by Google are also sweat and water-resistant for use during a workout or a run in the rain.