Google looking for potential ChatGPT rival, employees asked to test new AI chatbots

Google has reportedly asked employees to test new AI-powered chatbots to find a potential ChatGPT rival. The latter by AI research firm OpenAI was released for public testing in November 2022 and has taken the internet by storm, while many are deeming it as a Google Search alternative. To put it simply, ChatGPT can generate text and solve problems (math or review codes) in seconds. It can also offer replies to various queries in an interactive way, while Google Search lists several websites and generates replies based on recently published articles.

As reported by CNBC, Google is also testing Apprentice Bard, another AI-powered chatbot that works the same way as ChatGPT. Notably, the Apprentice Bard chatbot leverages Google's LaMDA or Language Model for Dialogue Applications -- a technology capable of generating interactive replies. The report adds, "Another product unit has been testing a new search desktop design that could be used in a question-and-answer form."

Google seems to be taking employees' feedback seriously, and several cloud units have also been asked to ramp up efforts after the management called ChatGPT "code red". This project is said to be looked after by a cloud unit called Atlas. The report notes that employees are noticing Apprentice Bard's responses becoming better. A tester even asked the chatbot whether more employees would be laid off from Google. The chatbot reportedly said that "it is unlikely for Google to conduct another round of layoffs in 2023," adding that Google is doing "financially well."

Google also pitted LaMDA against ChatGPT and the performances appear to be more or less similar. In some cases, the latter seemingly performed better. But at one point, Google's LaMDA was able to solve a riddle accurately, while ChatGPT offered an incorrect solution, the report adds.

So far, ChatGPT is easily accessible to the public, hence the chatbot continues to generate massive hype online. Since its public release, many users have commended the chatbot for offering solutions in seconds, but it still needs work. Its developers, OpenAI, acknowledge problems and note that the chatbot's knowledge is limited to world events before 2021. In some cases, it generates inaccurate replies.

However, many are still using ChatGPT to generate emails or even finish homework. OpenAI is ramping up efforts to help teachers detect AI-generated texts. Its new AI detection tool is called "The AI Text Classifier." Readers can find more information about the so-called ChatGPT plagiarism checker here.