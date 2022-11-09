Google makes new Gmail design mandatory for all, user can't switch back to old interface anymore

Starting this month, Google is making the new Gmail user interface the standard experience for users. The company introduced the new design for its email service in the start of this year providing an integrated view for Gmail, bringing Google applications like Gmail, Google Meet, Google Chat, and Spaces in one place. While the new UI is aimed at providing easier access across all the different apps, Google still gave an option to revert back to the old design. But soon, users will no longer have the option to switch back to the older design of Gmail.

"Starting this month, this user interface will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back to the "original view." With the new UI, users are still able to change their Gmail theme, inbox type, and more through quick settings, "announced Google in its blog post.

With the new UI becoming the default design of Gmail, the integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for Gmail users who have turned on Chat. Google provides the option of customizing the side panel though quick settings. Users can remove the default apps and add important apps for quick access.

Explaining a bit about the new UI of Gmail, Google notes that, using Quick Settings in Gmail, users can choose between apps they like to toggle between on the left side of the window. In addition, users will also see a separate section for system labels (like Starred, Snoozed and Important) and an option for customizing the same. And users who love to chat will see conversation bubbles with snippets of incoming messages, along with options to quick reply instead of opening the full message.

By default, Google is showing a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet in the side panel. Also, in the new design the Chat option is available on the left side of Gmail. So users will no longer have the option to configure Chat on the right side of Gmail.

