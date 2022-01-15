Google makes weekly Covid-19 tests mandatory for employees entering offices

Google is making weekly Covid-19 tests mandatory for employees who are entering US offices. Google employees will only be allowed to enter the office premises if they test negative for Covid-19. Along with testing negative, the employees will also be required to wear surgical grade masks in the offices. Google had previously pushed back the return to office deadline amid surge in Omicron cases. The company had also announced strict actions against the employees that fail to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Google said it is implementing temporary health measures to curb the spread of Covid. "To help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 during this period of heightened risk, we're implementing new temporary health and safety measures for anyone accessing our sites in the US," a Google spokesperson said. The company also revealed that it provides free at-home testing and in-person testing options to its employees, their dependents and household members.

Earlier, Google had delayed its return to the office and issued a stern warning for unvaccinated Google employees. The search giant said that the employees will lose pay and will eventually be fired from the company if they do not get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. The company has reportedly issued a memo to the employees to warn them of the consequences if they do not get the vaccination doses.

In a letter to its employees obtained by CNBC, Google had asked its employees to submit the vaccination details by December 3. Employees were also given the option to apply for a medical or religious exemption by December 3. The memo said that after the deadline, the employees who had failed to submit any documents regarding their vaccination status will be personally contacted by the company. The employees whose exemption requests were not approved by the company will also be pulled up.

Google in the memo said that the employees who fail to comply with the vaccination rules by Jan 18 will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days. Post which, they will be put on "unpaid personal leave" for six months. If they don't get vaccination even then, they will be asked to leave the company.