Google Maps gets ‘Ask Maps’ feature in India: Know how this AI feature works’

Google Maps introduced a Gemini-powered chat feature dubbed “Ask Maps” earlier this month, which brings a conversational experience to users. However, the feature was initially available in selected regions. Now, Google is rolling out the AI feature in India and the US, allowing users to command AI in natural language.

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How the ‘Ask Maps’ feature will work in India

With the “Ask Maps” feature, users can quickly search for a location using voice command and also get information about places like a restaurant with details such as the ideal time to visit, a summary of reviews, and everything on Google Maps.

This new chat interface is designed to “answer complex, real-world questions” with a single tap on the Ask Maps button, and get responses answered conversationally. It helps users with directions, travel time estimates, and real-world tips. It also helps create itineraries using information from millions of places and reviews from community contributors.

Ask Maps is grounded in dynamic, real-world data. Whether you’re looking to enjoy the spring weather or capture a special moment, it can factor in the current time and the sun's live trajectory to find the perfect location for your shot. pic.twitter.com/tQwLVYMdEj — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 30, 2026

Google Maps also shared examples on X (formerly Twitter) on how Ask Maps features can be used. A post highlighted that it can use live conditions such as weather, sunset times, and more to recommend the best place at the right time.

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Ask Maps can also generate “a custom route based on scenery, historical landmarks, or local events. It can even calculate your departure time backwards so you arrive perfectly synced with the sunset,” the post added.

Google stated that it is working to bring India-specific features to Ask Maps in the coming months. Therefore, it will get more personalised with upcoming updates.

Previously, Google also released the Immersive Navigation feature in the U.S alongside Ask Maps, however, the company has not provided any timeline for the feature to roll out in India.