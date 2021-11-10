Google Maps gets dark mode on iPhones finally, here is how you can turn it on

Back in August, Google had revealed a number of new features that were coming to the iOS version of Google maps. Back then the Google Maps product manager Herman Ng had said that all of the features would roll out before the end of the month.

However, now finally Google has launched all of the features, including dark mode. Google announced that it wanted everything in the app to use this visual style. In other words, not only the menus go dark, but also the map itself.

Google Maps is set to use the light mode by default, so you will need to enable the dark mode manually.

How you can turn on Dark mode

If you want to set up the dark mode on your iPhone, follow the steps below:

Open Google Maps on your iOS device.

Tap on your profile picture.

Tap on Settings.

Scroll down to Dark Mode and tap on it.

Choose from On, Off, and Same as device settings.

Other features that came to Google Maps in recent months include the ability to share your location from iMessage and two new widgets. The widgets are especially useful. One tells you the live traffic conditions in your area. The other lets you quickly search for a location or navigate to a frequent destination with a single tap. If you are a fan of widgets on your iPhone, these are worth checking out.

Android users started getting the dark mode back in February. Since Google makes both Google Maps and Android, it's no surprise the feature rolled out there first. Increasingly, more and more apps are offering users a dark mode or dark theme of some kind.

In other news, Google Maps on Monday launched its new cycling navigation feature in Singapore, which covers more than 6,800km of cycling trails and bike directions across the island nation. The new cycling navigation feature will also help cyclists avoid tunnels and expressways, which pose a safety hazard.

The update comes at a very convenient time, with Google data showing an increase of 98 percent in the use of biking directions in cities around the world.