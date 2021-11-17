Google Maps new feature will show how busy an area is, so you can avoid crowds

Google has announced new features for Maps that will share more insights about places like malls, airports, public spaces and such. The features are meant to help Google Maps users navigate their way around places they might have to go for the upcoming festive period.

In a blog post, Google notes that "many places around the world are lifting [movement] restrictions" after the pandemic-hit couple of years. It is thus anticipated that people will travel to places of interest this festive season. Google's new features will help users plan these travels easily and with more insights, which were not seen on the navigation app before.

A total of four features have been announced for this. Some of these will be rolled out to Google Maps users across the globe, while others will be specific to some regions for now. Starting with the former, here is what the new Google Maps update brings.

Area Busyness

A handy new feature from what has been described by Google, Area Busyness might soon come as the perfect solution for people wanting to avoid crowds. The feature will provide live busyness trends in an area. This means that Google Maps users will be able to see how crowded a particular place is at any given time of the day.

Area Busyness will even show the busyness trends in different hours of the day for a place. So those looking to visit a public space, say a museum or such, will be able to plan their outing accordingly. Alternatively, those looking for a busy marketplace or such can see where the crowd is at, right through Google Maps.

For this, users will simply have to tap on the area on Google Maps to bring up its busyness trend. Google says that Area Busyness will be rolled out globally, on both Android and iOS, "in time for this holiday season."

Directory upgrade

A much-needed feature for urban landscapes, Maps will now also let users navigate their way around large buildings fast. For this, the Directory tab will be updated to include information on all the outlets within a large building, like a mall or an airport. Within each category, the tab will also show a list of the relevant businesses and their information, including timing, rating and location.

The feature will be rolled out to Android and iOS users globally and may soon become the next go-to thing for you on Google Maps if you visit such large establishments often.

Pickup with Google Maps

Google Maps update will also help users with their grocery shopping by making it an extremely efficient process. Users placing grocery orders through pickup with Google Maps will be able to track their order status, share ETA and let the store know that they have arrived for the grocery pickup, right through the app.

The feature is currently live in over 2,000 store locations in more than 30 states across the U.S. Google says that people using pickup with Google Maps typically wait "less than five minutes for their groceries." There is no clue yet if this feature will be introduced in other countries or not.

More information on eateries

With the update, Google Maps will now share more information on restaurants or cafes. The app will show the price ranges for dining spots, as reported by other Google Maps users. In addition, it will let users review a place more easily, by simply selecting a list of features that the place does or does not have. These might include outdoor seating, delivery options, curbside pickup and such features.

The feature will be restricted to the U.S. for now but may see a global roll out in the time to come.