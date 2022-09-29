Google Maps will now allow users to search for places in Live View

Google is planning to make Maps and Search more "Immersive". In an event focussed on Search on Wednesday, the tech giant revealed its plan to help users discover the world around them in a more immersive way. The new features will include neighbourhood "vibe" checks and "visual forward" in search results.

The "vibe" builds on an already available Google Search feature called "around me". It aims to show users what is popular around them, such as a popular restaurant or place with real-time data. This data will also include photos and reviews for popular places in a neighbourhood so that users can get a feel of the place before they decide to check it out.

Another big feature that Google is rolling out is called "visual forward" in search results. As the name suggests, the feature will allow users to get a visual feel of a search term, more so in the case of travel destinations and holiday spots. As part of this feature, Google will show tiles made of photographs, similar to photo stories on Instagram and Snapchat, in its search results. If you search for any travel destination, then the browser will also show you related links, travel sites and guides with images.

The new features are coming to users in the next few months, when users in some place will get access to the enhanced search experience.

Then there is the new Immersive View feature in Google Maps. It was first unveiled at Google I/O. The new feature will give users a 3D aerial view of the searched area or location. Google's Immersive View will also let its users check weather, traffic, and even individual buildings.

The Immersive feature will also improve Live View tool in the Google Maps app. Currently, the Live view uses augmented reality to overlay information like walking directions on top to show directions. Now with the new Immersive feature, users will be able to find things like ATMs or restaurants on their phone's screen and get access to an easier navigation interface.

Google will be launching the Immersive View in Los Angeles, London, New York City, San Francisco, and Tokyo in coming months. At the same time, Google is also improving the Google Lens to allow users to input search queries through images and text directly.