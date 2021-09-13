scorecardresearch
Google may debut Android 12 on October 4 starting with Pixel phones

Google might start rolling out the new Android 12 to devices on October 4. There might, however, be a long wait for some smartphone users before they receive the new OS update.

Story highlights
  • Google expected to release Android 12 on Pixel phones starting Android 12.
  • The date is in line with the expectations around the launch timeline of the new Pixel 6 phones.
  • Other smartphone brands should receive the Android 12 update in the following months.

