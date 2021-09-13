Google may debut Android 12 on October 4 starting with Pixel phones

The long wait for the Android 12 might be coming to an end as a speculation now suggests that the new version of Google's operating system will be coming out in the first week of October. To be more specific, Android 12 might start rolling out on October 4 on Pixel phones, with an eventual rollout to other devices.

The hint has been dropped in a new tweet that claims that Google plans to release the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) version of Android 12 on October 4. Since the AOSP often makes its way to the public alongside the stable release of an Android version, it is being speculated that Android 12 will also see the light of the day on the same date.

That is, of course, on Pixel phones at first. But for those expecting the Android 12 update on other smartphones, the wait might be much longer. A handful of Android OEMs are quick to adopt a new Android version on their devices when it drops. Many, however, take much longer, often releasing it on their smartphones months after the official rollout.

Regardless, the tweet by XDA editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman gives us a tentative timeline of when the Android 12 can be expected. So the mere mention of a date is enough to enthrall millions of Android users anticipating the new era of Android experience on their smartphones.

(Image: Twitter/ Mishaal Rahman)

The October 4 date also falls in line with the predicted launch date for Google's next Pixel lineup. Google is expected to release its all-new Pixel 6 series in the month of October. It is certain that the smartphones will mark their debut with the new Android version. The Android 12 launch date, thus has to be before that of the Pixel 6 phones.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be up for pre-booking starting October 19. The devices will then be available in stores and in the hands of those who pre-book them by October 28. So even there is a chance that Google introduces the Android 12 after the official launch of the Pixel 6 series, it will have to roll it out before the devices are shipped, i.e. within the month of October.

But with the October 4 date, it seems like things won't come to that. Now the wait is only to see which OEMs get the all-new Android OS at the earliest.