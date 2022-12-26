Google may fire 6 percent of employees with poor performance rating in 2023, details here

It seems that a lot of employees could get fired in early 2023. The company has come up with a new performance rating system and it is reportedly expecting 6 percent of employees to fall under low-performance bracket. There are reports claiming that the search giant has plans to remove people based on their performance rating. Here is what we know so far.

Just last week, a meeting was held at Google, where discussions about the performance of the employees were done. People who are familiar with the matter told CNBC that Google is expecting 6 per cent of full-time employees to fall under the poorly performed category, which will "put them at risk for corrective action." This suggests that these people could get fired soon because rumours about layoffs have been swirling around for quite some time now.

This seems likely because a recent report from The Information claimed that Google is planning to reduce 6 per cent (or around 10,000) of headcounts on the basis of performance. The company is gauging the performance of the people under a new system. The cited source says that an employee must have "achieved the near-impossible" and contributed "more than we (Google) thought possible" if they want to be in the highest-rated category.

Google reportedly believes that 22 per cent of employees will fall under one of the two highest categories. The report says that several employees have been complaining about procedural and technical issues with the new performance system. So, they believe that the employees won't be rated accurately. While the search giant has so far not announced any of its layoff plans, executives in the past have reportedly asserted that a small number of job cuts would take place soon.

A lot of employees in the meetings have expressed their concerns about the layoff situation in the company, but Google's CEO Sundar Pichai hasn't reportedly cleared the doubts of the workers. The report says that the employees were told the company would keep full transparency on everything, but it isn't providing details on the layoffs situation or how it plans to remove headcounts.

Besides, Google is not the only tech company that is said to layoff employees in 2023. Amazon has already confirmed that layoffs of employees would continue until next year. We don't have the exact number for this, but reports have claimed that the company plans to sack as many as 20,000 people.