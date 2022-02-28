Google may launch a new phone in India soon, could be Pixel 6a

The last Pixel device brought to India was Pixel 4a. It was introduced back in October 2020, so it has been more than a year since we saw a Google phone in the country. Rumours did bubble up hinting towards the launch of the Pixel 6 series. However, those didn't come to fruition. Now a fresh development hints that a new Google Phone is likely on its way to India. The device has been spotted by Mysmartprice in an alleged BIS listing with model number "GX7AS".

Previously, a device with the same model number appeared in the IMEI database along with multiple other Google devices. So there's at least some kind of confirmation that the device in question is a Google phone. Sadly, the BIS listing doesn't reveal a lot of information about this device, apart from the fact that it is a Google phone with a G logo and is manufactured by a Vietnamese company, COMPAL Co LTD.

There's no clarity about the name of this phone yet. While some reports state the smartphone is the affordable Pixel 6a, others believe it to be the Pixel 7. Google refrained from bringing the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 6 to the country, so we are presuming that the alleged device is an affordable Pixel 6a.

Pixel 6a expected specifications

From what we have learned so far, the Pixel 6a will follow the same design language as the Pixel 6. It is said that the smartphone will have a slightly smaller form factor than the Pixel 5a 5G. On the front, there could be a 6.2-inch OLED display with 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to ship with Google's custom Tensor chipset that appeared in the Pixel 6 lineup.

As for cameras, the Pixel 6a may sport a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens. There could be an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. This camera system is exactly the same as the Pixel 5a 5G.

The Google Pixel 6a is tipped to launch in May this year. However, nothing is confirmed yet, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.