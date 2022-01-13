Google Meet begins testing live translated caption features for web and mobile

Google Meet has started rolling out the live translation feature that could make meetings more useful. Google Workspace users can test the live caption features in beta. The live translation feature will help users communicate better by translating a spoken language to captions in another language.

"Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration. By helping users consume the content in a preferred language, you can help equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration, and make sure your meetings are as effective as possible," Google said in the blog post.

The Live translated captions will be available in beta and will support English meetings translated to Spanish, French, Portuguese and German. It's available in meetings organized by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade users.

The feature could be useful for meetings and training programs with globally distributed teams. The live translation feature would ensure every employee understands and is not disadvantaged due to language skills. Many users are not comfortable with the English language, but that shouldn't act as a barrier for them professionally.

Not only the office goers, but the feature could also be useful for teachers across the globe. The Live translation feature could be instrumental in enhancing communication with students who speak a different language than the instructor. If the class is being conducted on a global stage. This would also let students connect with other students across the globe who speak a different language. Translation can increase inclusivity with parents and community stakeholders by bridging people with diverse backgrounds.

The feature is currently available to beta users. It will not be available until an admin enrols in the beta. When enrolled, the feature will be available by default. To use it, during a Google Meet video call go to Settings > Captions > Translated captions to turn it on. The feature would be rolled out to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade customers. It would not be available to meetings organized by Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.