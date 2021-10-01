Google Meet starts rolling out live translated captions for virtual meetings

Google Meet has started rolling out live speech into translated captions. The live caption feature comes in handy especially for users with disabilities and also for those who want to keep track of what is being said in a virtual meeting word by word. Now, Google Meet will allow users to translate meetings into the language of their preference. When enabled, the feature will automatically translate spoken language into another language, and produce captions on the fly. As of now, the feature supports English meetings which can be translated into Spanish, Frech, Portuguese, and German.

Google notes that the feature will be useful in all-hands meetings and training programs with globally distributed teams, as well as educators communicating with students. It also noted that translation can increase inclusivity with parents and community stakeholders by bridging people with diverse backgrounds.

The feature is currently available in beta for Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade users. Since the feature is available in beta, the Google Meet admin will first have to enroll in the beta after which the feature will be available by default and can be turned on during a Meet video call by going to Settings > Captions > Translated captions.

"Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration. By helping users consume the content in a preferred language, you can help equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration, and make sure your meetings are as effective as possible," Google noted in a blog post.

Google Meet now also enables users to increase their brightness in case the lighting in their environment is dim or underexposed. In such cases, Google Meet will first automatically detect the brightness and will prompt users to adjust it so others on the call can see them better. The feature works without admin control. Google Meet web users can also check for the new feature by going to More > Settings > Video > Adjust video lighting. Users must note that Google will auto-adjust the brightness only when the setting is enabled. When it is not enabled, Google Meet will prompt users to switch it on. The automatic light adjustment feature can slow down a system, so users can also opt to turn off the feature when they want to.



