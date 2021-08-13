Google Meet will now let users add up to 25 co-hosts in a meeting

If you rely on Google Meet for your professional meetings, the company has added new features to the app that would make the experience even better. Google Meet will now let users add up to 25 co-hosts per meeting. This means, that you can host the meeting with up to 25 people. The meeting hosts can control the meeting, mute participants and also remove unwanted intruders from the meeting and similar controls will be extended to the co-hosts. Google has released this feature for all Google Meet users on desktop and mobile. Earlier, it was only available to the Google Workspace for Education customers.

Apart from letting users add up to 25 co-hosts, Google will also add a Quick access feature which would let users control who needs to request permission to join a meeting. Google has called these "highly-requested features" that were not available to free Google Meet users previously.

Announcing the new features, Google said in a blog post, " We hope these expanded controls make it easier for you to keep meetings productive, safe, and help prevent potential disruptions. Additionally, delegated co-hosts can handle responsibilities such as—muting participants, launching polls, managing Q&As—giving you more time to focus on leading discussions and guiding attendees through presentations.

Google noted that the co-hosts will get the same controls as the meeting host. In the Google Meet settings, select "Host controls" and ensure the "Host management" option is turned on. When you turn the toggle on, you can control who shares their screen, who can send messages. As a co-host, you can also mute everyone with just one click. You can also end the meeting for everyone.

When you assign a co-host in your meeting, a security shield icon will appear on their profile. You can recognise the co-hosts by spotting the shield icon on their profile. Google will start rolling out the feature from August 16. You can get the feature within 15 days of the official rollout date.

Google has also expanded Quick Access control to most Google Workspace Customers. When you can enable the quick access option, meeting participants from your domain can automatically join the meeting from a mobile or desktop device, and by dialing in. However, if you disable the Quick Access feature, as a host you will have to join first to begin the meeting. The participants who are invited to join the meeting can do so without asking but all other attendees and those dialing in must ask to join the meeting. Notably, the Quick Access feature is not available to Google Workspace Individual customers or users with personal Google Accounts. It is only available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

Google noted that it will introduce a new setting in the admin console that will control Host Management.