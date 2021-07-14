Google Meet would no longer let free users host group video calls beyond 60 minutes

Google would no longer let free users host longer group video calls. As per the latest updates, Google will now enforce a 60-minute limit on group video calls. However, this is only for the free users, the enterprise users would have no such limitations. Google had earlier announced that it would set a time limit to video calls, but that was postponed several times. However, now Google will start limiting the video calls consisting of three or more people. If you are talking to one of two people using Google Meet, you can stretch it beyond 60 minutes.

Google has updated its support page with new lengths for Google Meet video calls. The search giant says that users can host one-on-one calls for up to 24 hours but calls with three or more participants can only last up to 60 minutes. Google said that it would notify users at 55 minutes that their call is about to end. "At 55 minutes, everyone gets a notification that the call is about to end. To extend the call, the host can upgrade their Google account. Otherwise, the call will end at 60 minutes," the note reads. The new development was first spotted by 9to5 Mac.

However, Google Workspace subscribers can no longer host one-on-one calls and group calls with 3 or more participants for up to 24 hours. Notably, users can make one-on-one calls for up to 24 hours. The limit has been set only on group video calls.

Google had earlier planned to set a 60-minute time limit on group calls when it was launched in April 2020. Google had announced that the time limit would be applicable from September 2020. But the company pushed the date many times before finally rolling it out in July.

However, if you think 60-minute is not sufficient for you, you can buy the Google Workspace subscription. The Workspace subscription individual tier is available for $9.99 (roughly Rs 750) per month. If you buy the plan, your video calls would not be limited anymore.

Google Meet was launched in April 2020 and was later integrated into the Gmail accounts for the users. Ever since the launch, Google had announced several features like blur background, noise cancellation, ability to add more people, among others. The search giant had also rolled out improvements to the existing features to enhance the user experience.