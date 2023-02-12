Google miscalculates severance packages, laid off employees to get less stock than expected

Google announced its decision to lay off 12,000 employees globally last month, causing a panic situation for those impacted. The company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, accepted 'full responsibility' for the move and had said that the company will fully support the laid off employees in this difficult phase. The impacted employees in the US will be getting full salary for their notice period, a severance package starting at 16 weeks' salary plus two weeks for every additional year at the company, and bonuses and other benefits as per their respective contracts. As for employees outside the US, they will be compensated as per their country's laws.

However, as per recent reports, several ex-Googlers are left stressed after finding out that the stocks that they would be getting as part of their severance will actually be a lot less than what they had expected. This is because Google had earlier miscalculated the amount of stock that the laid-off employees would be receiving as part of their severance package.

Google miscalculates severance packages

As per a report in Business Insider, the email on stock amount revision came three weeks after the lay offs announcement. One of the employees who found out that they would be getting around 40 per cent lesser stock than they had earlier expected told the publication that it felt like a 'second kick in the stomach'.

"Admittedly, I had done my own rough calculations. I thought to myself: huh, that number [of stocks] seems pretty high. But then I thought: Maybe this is them saying, 'Hey, we're taking care of you because we did a shitty thing to you at the last minute'," the ex-Google employee told Business Insider. The worker further added that the revision announcement had caused stress to the entire family, keeping them up till 2 am.

The revision e-mail, that confirmed the calculation error, read, "First we want to apologize for an inaccurate calculation that appeared in the initial notification email. The severance package that we explained in the support site, detailed documentation and publicly was correct, but it was inaccurately reflected in the email we sent."

Layoffs at Google

Since the announcement of Google layoffs, LinkedIn has been full of stories of people impacted. While some employees were fired near their maternity and paternity leaves, others had to put their passes to test and wait for them to change colors in order to know if they still had their jobs or not.