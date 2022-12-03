Google mocks Apple for not adopting RCS messaging, says iPhone still stuck in 1990s 

Google has been forever unhappy with Apple for not adopting RCS or Rich Communication Services. After launching a campaign to force Apple to adopt RCS, Google has now targeted Apple on the 30th year of SMS. RCS is a step up over the traditional SMS Apart from sending plain texts as messages, RCS will also let users add multimedia like images, videos or stickers. Google in a blog post stated that most of the mobile companies have resorted to RCS but Apple is dragging its heels. The search giant noted that Apple is not receptive towards RCS even after 30 years.

"All of the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard — except for Apple. Apple refuses to adopt RCS and continues to rely on SMS when people with iPhones message people with Android phones, which means their texting is stuck in the 1990s. Hopefully Apple can #GetTheMessage so we don't have to keep waiting to remove the whole "green-versus-blue bubble" thing," Neena Budhiraja, Group Product Manager at Messages by Google, said in a blog post titled Happy birthday and farewell, SMS.

Listing a few qualities of RCS, Budhiraja noted why RCS is more secure than SMS. The first and foremost reason that she listed is that RCS enables end-to-end encryption, while SMS does not. She noted that all one-on-one texts sent using Messages by Google are encrypted, so they're private and safe and can only be seen by the sender and the recipient, which means no one apart from the sender or receiver can access the messages.

Budhiraja also stated that RCS is designed to work universally. All the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard — except for Apple.

Apple has its own iMessage service to facilitate communication between iPhones. The services are secure, encrypted, but the Cupertino-giant resorts to traditional messaging services when interacting with an Android device. The services are not as interactive as they are, the layout is boring as the bubble in green is not pleasant to the eye, it is not easy to share multimedia between an iOS and Android device unless you have an additional app installed. To fix the issue, Google desperately wants Apple to adopt the Rich Communication services.