Google Nest Hub 2 Gen now available in India, price set at Rs 7999

Google Nest Hub 2 Generation is now available in India. The search giant has unveiled the second generation model of Google Nest Hub, which was launched in India in 2018. The Nest Hub 2nd generation is a smart display with speaker like the Echo Show 8. The Nest Hub's speaker is based on the same audio technology as Nest Audio. The devices comes with support for various music apps including YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana and JioSavvn and others.

Google Nest Hub 2 will compete with the Echo Show 8, which is also available at around the same price point. One of the key takeaways of the device is that it also lets you group cast-enabled Nest devices such as speakers, Smart Displays, Chromecasts throughout your home directly on your Nest Hub. So let us have a detailed look at the key specifications of the device along with price.

Google Nest Hub 2 Gen: Price and availability

The Google Nest Hub 2 Gen will be available at a price of Rs 7999 in India.It has been offered in in Chalk and Charcoal colours. The device can be purchased from e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital, with more to come later. Nest Hub 2nd Gen will be available with a limited period launch offer: you can get a Nest Mini @Rs 1 when purchasing Nest Hub 2nd Gen from Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. The offer will run until 26th January 2022 till stocks last and subject to terms and conditions.

Google Nest Hub 2 Gen: Specifications

Nest Hub's speaker is based on the same audio technology as Nest Audio, and has 50 percent more bass than the original Nest Hub. And with an additional mic, it hears you better than ever, resulting in a more responsive Google Assistant.

The new Nest Hub can fill any room with music from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana and JioSavvn. It can also play your favourite movies, videos and TV shows with a subscription from providers like Netflix, and YouTube Premium. With YouTube, ask Google to find how-to videos on just about anything, including recipes with step-by-step instructions on screen. Multi-room control makes it possible to dynamically group multiple cast-enabled Nest devices such as speakers, Smart Displays, Chromecasts directly on your Nest Hub.